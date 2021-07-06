Insider Buying: Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) Insider Buys 22 Shares of Stock

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH) insider Martyn Coffey acquired 22 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 705 ($9.21) per share, for a total transaction of £155.10 ($202.64).

Martyn Coffey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 4th, Martyn Coffey acquired 21 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, for a total transaction of £151.83 ($198.37).

On Wednesday, April 14th, Martyn Coffey sold 149,126 shares of Marshalls stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 705 ($9.21), for a total transaction of £1,051,338.30 ($1,373,580.22).

LON MSLH opened at GBX 716 ($9.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.43 billion and a PE ratio of 593.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.28, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.85. Marshalls plc has a 12 month low of GBX 544.50 ($7.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 816.50 ($10.67). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 714.24.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSLH shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 782.75 ($10.23).

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

