Insider Buying: Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Purchases 953 Shares of Stock

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) insider Les Wood bought 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £447.91 ($585.20).

Les Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Les Wood bought 1,521 shares of Tullow Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £456.30 ($596.16).

Shares of LON TLW traded down GBX 2.64 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 57.48 ($0.75). 15,770,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,181,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 56.78. Tullow Oil plc has a 1-year low of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The company has a market capitalization of £821.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96.

TLW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

About Tullow Oil

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

