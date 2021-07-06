Insider Selling: Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Sells 145,833 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $22,481,615.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,731,225 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $248,984,779.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $1.86 on Tuesday, reaching $148.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,059,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,467. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $148.56. The stock has a market cap of $91.62 billion and a PE ratio of -9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $197.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $245.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

