Insider Selling: Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insider Sells 1,450 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $221,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ALG traded down $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.00. The stock had a trading volume of 31,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $94.51 and a one year high of $165.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.96.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Alamo Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Alamo Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Alamo Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

