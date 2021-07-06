Insider Selling: Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Insider Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE ALLY traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, hitting $49.39. The company had a trading volume of 57,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,559. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,467,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $744,479,000 after purchasing an additional 6,310,150 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,598,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606,496 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,920,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,085 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,810,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,210,000 after acquiring an additional 242,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,345,000 after acquiring an additional 877,745 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

