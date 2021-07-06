Insider Selling: American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Sells 107,000 Shares of Stock

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $1,340,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Roy Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 26th, Roy Schoenberg sold 461 shares of American Well stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $8,777.44.

On Friday, April 23rd, Roy Schoenberg sold 5,000 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00.

Shares of NYSE AMWL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.17. 2,007,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,820,310. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26. American Well Co. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $57.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Well Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Well by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,756,000 after buying an additional 1,640,928 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in American Well during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of American Well by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 100,338 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Well by 571.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of American Well by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 102,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Well from $23.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Well from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Well from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Well from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Well currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

