Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells 4,234 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,541,726.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,210.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $1,440,152.76.
- On Friday, May 28th, Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $2,673,029.97.
- On Wednesday, May 26th, Anshul Sadana sold 2,345 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $792,844.50.
- On Friday, April 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,468 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.15, for a total value of $2,668,690.20.
NYSE ANET traded up $9.34 on Tuesday, reaching $374.93. The stock had a trading volume of 555,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,149. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $375.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.
ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
