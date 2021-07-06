Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Sells 4,234 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.13, for a total value of $1,541,726.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,027,210.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 4,234 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $1,440,152.76.

On Friday, May 28th, Anshul Sadana sold 7,857 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $2,673,029.97.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Anshul Sadana sold 2,345 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total value of $792,844.50.

On Friday, April 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 8,468 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.15, for a total value of $2,668,690.20.

NYSE ANET traded up $9.34 on Tuesday, reaching $374.93. The stock had a trading volume of 555,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,149. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $375.00. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Arista Networks by 187.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

