Insider Selling: Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Sells 501 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.39, for a total value of $182,058.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Taxay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Arista Networks alerts:

On Tuesday, June 1st, Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total value of $534,719.90.

On Monday, May 3rd, Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total value of $157,278.36.

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded up $9.34 on Tuesday, reaching $374.93. 555,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,149. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $344.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $375.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.47.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.