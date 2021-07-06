Insider Selling: BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Director Sells 550,000 Shares of Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Director Charles B. Bernicker sold 550,000 shares of BTRS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $6,451,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BTRS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,753. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.17. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.02 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS in the first quarter valued at $299,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the first quarter valued at about $40,787,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $601,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BTRS during the first quarter worth about $12,930,000. 55.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on BTRS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on BTRS in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on BTRS from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on BTRS in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on BTRS in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on BTRS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BTRS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

