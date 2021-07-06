Insider Selling: Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Sells 338 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,124.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of CABO traded up $28.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,944.03. 30,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,800.79. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16.
Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Cable One by 12.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth about $1,736,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 45.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 233.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CABO. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.
Cable One Company Profile
Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.
