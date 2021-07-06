Insider Selling: Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Sells 338 Shares of Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,902.12, for a total transaction of $642,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at $7,110,124.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CABO traded up $28.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,944.03. 30,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,366. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,800.79. Cable One, Inc. has a one year low of $1,674.35 and a one year high of $2,326.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a current ratio of 7.16.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $11.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.22 by $0.97. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Cable One by 12.1% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth about $1,736,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 45.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cable One by 233.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cable One during the first quarter worth about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CABO. Truist raised shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Cable One from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,210.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,153.29.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

