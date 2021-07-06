Insider Selling: Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Insider Sells 2,250 Shares of Stock

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $269,752.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CPK stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.98. 40,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,824. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $124.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.56.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.13. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $191.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from Chesapeake Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,628,000 after purchasing an additional 124,247 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,397,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,486,000 after purchasing an additional 14,259 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,496 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,938,000 after purchasing an additional 10,935 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 232,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

