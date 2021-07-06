Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.12, for a total value of $201,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.53, for a total value of $201,795.00.

On Monday, June 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $122,800.00.

On Friday, June 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.45, for a total value of $121,450.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.74, for a total value of $185,610.00.

On Monday, June 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $118,500.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $307,000.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.35, for a total value of $116,350.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $353,760.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $348,360.00.

On Monday, April 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $354,210.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRVL traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.22. 40,105 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,427. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 0.99. CorVel Co. has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $137.73.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $145.51 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CorVel by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 82,686 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CorVel by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,538,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,791,000 after purchasing an additional 164,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in CorVel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 206,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,203,000 after acquiring an additional 17,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

