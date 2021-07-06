Insider Selling: Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total value of $100,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robert I. Blum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $106,850.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $103,050.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $118,550.00.

On Friday, May 7th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total value of $116,050.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total value of $129,350.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 528,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.14.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 213.63% and a negative net margin of 230.55%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,927,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,433,000 after buying an additional 316,365 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,703,000 after buying an additional 54,011 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the first quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 565,222 shares during the last quarter.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

