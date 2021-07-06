Insider Selling: Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Major Shareholder Sells 161,431 Shares of Stock

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) major shareholder Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 161,431 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $3,659,640.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ERII traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.79. 440,815 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,289. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $23.69.

Get Energy Recovery alerts:

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.00 million. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 25.82% and a return on equity of 20.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 133.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for industrial fluid-flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. It designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs, such as our hydraulic turbochargers; and high-pressure feed and circulation pumps.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Recovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Recovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.