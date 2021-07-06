Insider Selling: Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Sells 4,922 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 4,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.49, for a total value of $972,045.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ETSY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $197.81. 2,476,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,259,018. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.50 and a 1-year high of $251.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.04, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.21.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.16. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.44% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $550.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.56 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,344,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,682,902,000 after acquiring an additional 109,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,472,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,373,000 after buying an additional 216,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Etsy by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,358,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $241,762,000 after buying an additional 225,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,817,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Etsy by 28.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 971,842 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,991,000 after buying an additional 216,855 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Truist lowered their price objective on Etsy from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Etsy from $250.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.78.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 85 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

