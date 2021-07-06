Insider Selling: Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) insider Holger Wesche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

HARP stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.63. The company had a trading volume of 254,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,825. Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $25.24. The company has a market cap of $443.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.24.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.05. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 428.95% and a negative return on equity of 68.36%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HARP. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $22,479,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $13,202,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $9,473,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,285,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,817,000 after purchasing an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $9,260,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HARP. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Harpoon Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.20.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead tri-specific t-cell activating construct (TriTAC) product candidate is HPN424, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

