Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells 10,850 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total value of $1,960,269.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $182.93. The company had a trading volume of 591,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,102. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.48.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.07 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,080,706,000 after purchasing an additional 179,674 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,428,000 after acquiring an additional 60,065 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $136,289,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $638,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

