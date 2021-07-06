Insider Selling: Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) SVP Sells 3,860 Shares of Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $801.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Merus from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Merus from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $9,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 176,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

