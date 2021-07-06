Insider Selling: Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) SVP Sells 3,860 Shares of Stock

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ MRUS traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,839. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.77. Merus has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $31.27. The company has a market capitalization of $801.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.61.
Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Merus will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRUS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Merus during the fourth quarter worth about $9,411,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,936,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,482,000 after purchasing an additional 411,862 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. increased its stake in Merus by 176,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.
Merus Company Profile
Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.
