Insider Selling: Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director Sells 1,250 Shares of Stock

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total value of $334,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John James Sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $1,340,522.48.

On Tuesday, June 1st, John James Sullivan sold 2,215 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.46, for a total value of $556,983.90.

On Thursday, May 6th, John James Sullivan sold 200 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $50,010.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, John James Sullivan sold 735 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.14, for a total value of $183,852.90.

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock traded down $3.85 on Tuesday, reaching $267.80. 283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,099. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 8.98. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.54 and a fifty-two week high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.17). Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the first quarter worth $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 59.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mesa Laboratories by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

