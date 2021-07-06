Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Sells 12,134 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $4,204,066.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Dev Ittycheria also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $10,602,550.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.73, for a total transaction of $65,189,250.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB traded up $3.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.57. 815,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,860. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.27 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.13. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of -79.41 and a beta of 0.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in MongoDB by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $374.25.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

