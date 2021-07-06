Insider Selling: MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Insider Sells 523 Shares of Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) insider Thomas Bull sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $181,203.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Bull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total value of $1,351,117.50.

NASDAQ:MDB traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $365.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,860. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.41 and a beta of 0.75. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $186.27 and a one year high of $428.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 43.16% and a negative return on equity of 648.36%. MongoDB’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on MongoDB from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MongoDB from $409.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

