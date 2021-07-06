Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeff Zhou also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Jeff Zhou sold 1,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.27, for a total transaction of $553,905.00.

MPWR stock traded up $7.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $383.46. 533,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,173. The business’s 50-day moving average is $345.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $235.62 and a twelve month high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $2,769,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $5,270,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MPWR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.89.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.