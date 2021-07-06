Insider Selling: Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Insider Sells 7,734 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) insider Deming Xiao sold 7,734 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,938,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Deming Xiao also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Deming Xiao sold 2,485 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.76, for a total value of $854,243.60.

NASDAQ MPWR traded up $7.15 on Tuesday, hitting $383.46. 533,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,173. The firm has a market cap of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.10. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $235.62 and a 52-week high of $406.75.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,483,000 after acquiring an additional 21,334 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $435,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 46,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,988,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

