Insider Selling: Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CEO Sells 3,292 Shares of Stock

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $144,716.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of POSH traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $41.73. 662,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 764,745. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51. Poshmark, Inc. has a one year low of $33.23 and a one year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $80.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.97 million. Poshmark’s revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.88) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POSH. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Poshmark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. 7.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Poshmark from $83.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.88.

About Poshmark

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

