Insider Selling: RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Sells 35,000 Shares of Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $1,178,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of RadNet stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $34.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,881. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.49 and a 52-week high of $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.35 and a beta of 1.69.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 66.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti boosted their price objective on shares of RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

