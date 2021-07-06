Insider Selling: Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Sells 15,268 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 15,268 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $2,387,304.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Clay B. Siegall also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seagen alerts:

On Thursday, June 3rd, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $4,241,802.03.

On Thursday, May 6th, Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41.

On Friday, April 9th, Clay B. Siegall sold 12,602 shares of Seagen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.96, for a total value of $1,788,979.92.

Shares of SGEN traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.50. The stock had a trading volume of 654,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,003,637. Seagen Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.20 and a 52 week high of $213.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $150.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Seagen had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 29.07%. The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.39 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.