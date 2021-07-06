Insider Selling: SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Sells 2,307 Shares of Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total transaction of $286,137.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Piyush B. Sevalia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 917 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $91,700.00.

On Friday, May 21st, Piyush B. Sevalia sold 3,650 shares of SiTime stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $323,974.00.

NASDAQ:SITM traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $121.98. 128,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -244.86 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.09. SiTime Co. has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,464,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,396,000 after buying an additional 901,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 1,663.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 202,869 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 424,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,837,000 after purchasing an additional 147,491 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in SiTime by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 380,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,548,000 after purchasing an additional 136,673 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SiTime by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 755,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,512,000 after purchasing an additional 135,011 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

