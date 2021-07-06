Insider Selling: SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Marcel Gani sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.17, for a total transaction of $825,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marcel Gani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Marcel Gani sold 334 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.67, for a total transaction of $79,047.78.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $274.92. The stock had a trading volume of 26,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 114.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $248.68. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.84 and a 52 week high of $377.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SEDG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $324.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $347.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.41.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,536,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,721,000 after purchasing an additional 538,017 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after purchasing an additional 355,976 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 673,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,277,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,609,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 522,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $150,115,000 after buying an additional 44,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.51% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

