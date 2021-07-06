Insider Selling: Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) Major Shareholder Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Spark Networks SE (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) major shareholder Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $59,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Viii Lp Canaan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $61,920.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $63,360.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $66,480.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,813 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $47,590.20.

On Monday, June 14th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $65,160.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 10,575 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.27, for a total transaction of $55,730.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 8,929 shares of Spark Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.59, for a total transaction of $49,913.11.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Viii Lp Canaan sold 9,021 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $52,412.01.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $69,360.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Viii Lp Canaan sold 12,000 shares of Spark Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $61,800.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LOV traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.00. The stock had a trading volume of 99,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,877. Spark Networks SE has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $8.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.77.

Spark Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:LOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million.

LOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Spark Networks from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spark Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 58,829 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Jeereddi Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Spark Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spark Networks by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 68,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 43,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Spark Networks by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,748 shares in the last quarter.

About Spark Networks

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious minded singles for serious relationships in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, SilverSingles, etc.

