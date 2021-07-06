Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells 4,265 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,029,272.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Square alerts:

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,827 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.82, for a total value of $1,397,431.14.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,432 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.46, for a total value of $760,050.72.

On Monday, May 3rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,838 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total value of $1,185,406.76.

On Friday, April 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.80, for a total value of $1,217,537.20.

On Friday, April 9th, Amrita Ahuja sold 2,502 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.49, for a total value of $661,753.98.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85.

Shares of SQ traded up $5.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $246.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,205,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,150,915. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.14 and a 12-month high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $225.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.45. Square had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Square from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Square from $245.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Square from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Square by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,466,309 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,463,277,000 after purchasing an additional 221,370 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Square by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,978,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,492,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895,906 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Square by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,680,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,197,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,690 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Square by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Square by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.