Insider Selling: Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.62. The company had a trading volume of 938,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.19. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Synovus Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.77%.

Several analysts have commented on SNV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.15.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

