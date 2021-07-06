Insider Selling: Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Sells 2,420 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $100,067.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen A. Riddick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenable alerts:

On Monday, May 3rd, Stephen A. Riddick sold 2,420 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $91,306.60.

NASDAQ:TENB traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.71. 1,255,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,830. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.05. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.96 and a twelve month high of $58.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.18 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tenable in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,520,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,776,000 after buying an additional 262,248 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,323,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,208,000 after buying an additional 761,062 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tenable by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,143,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,744,000 after buying an additional 83,960 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tenable by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,497,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,517,000 after acquiring an additional 560,317 shares during the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service; and Tenable.sc, an on-premises solution. Its platforms provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces to deliver a complete and continuous view of assets, associated vulnerabilities, internal and regulatory compliance violations, misconfigurations, and other cybersecurity issues, as well as prioritizes these issues for remediation based on risk assessment and predictive analytics, and provides insightful remediation guidance.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.