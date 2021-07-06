Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Sells 16,400 Shares of Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SCHW traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,681,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,991,580. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $127.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.50.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.