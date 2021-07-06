Insider Selling: Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Major Shareholder Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $23,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Michael Demurjian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $26,400.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.26, for a total value of $25,200.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $28,600.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.61, for a total value of $32,200.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.58, for a total value of $31,600.00.

On Monday, May 24th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $27,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $26,200.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $24,600.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total value of $30,800.00.

On Monday, April 19th, Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of Tyme Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total value of $29,000.00.

TYME stock remained flat at $$1.20 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 918,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,998,423. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $4.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TYME. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the first quarter valued at $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 185.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyme Technologies in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 138.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyme Technologies by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

