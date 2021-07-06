Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO Sells 217,124 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total value of $23,193,185.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of U traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.53. The company had a trading volume of 57,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,920. Unity Software Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.11 and a twelve month high of $174.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $97.91.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on U. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Unity Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Unity Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,416,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Unity Software by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Unity Software by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,211,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Unity Software by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

