Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Sells 33,333 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) SVP Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.19, for a total value of $3,539,631.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Clive Downie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Clive Downie sold 33,333 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $3,157,635.09.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of Unity Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total value of $3,190,063.80.

Shares of U traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.53. The stock had a trading volume of 57,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,920. Unity Software Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.91.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $18,416,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $25,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the first quarter worth $30,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

