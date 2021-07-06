Insider Selling: Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Sells 11,670 Shares of Stock

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Director Robert J. More sold 11,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $524,216.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 429,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,634. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.73. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $141.01.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($1.09). The company had revenue of $1.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.53 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 56.90% and a negative net margin of 537.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,822,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,153,000 after purchasing an additional 521,959 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,316 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,705,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,239,000 after buying an additional 111,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 999,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,226,000 after buying an additional 446,909 shares during the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vir Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.