Insider Selling: WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Major Shareholder Sells 2,100,000 Shares of Stock

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire also recently made the following trade(s):

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

On Friday, June 25th, Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 17,900,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $496,725,000.00.

On Thursday, May 13th, Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $27,886,562.00.

Shares of WSC traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $27.36. 66,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,000,514. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $425.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.37 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 526.2% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 287,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,981,000 after acquiring an additional 241,671 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 1,764.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 203,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 192,952 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,553,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,117,000 after purchasing an additional 688,997 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.