Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) Insider Sangita Shah Acquires 128,205 Shares

Inspired Energy PLC (LON:INSE) insider Sangita Shah acquired 128,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of £24,358.95 ($31,825.12).

Shares of Inspired Energy stock opened at GBX 19.35 ($0.25) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.52. The company has a market cap of £188.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. Inspired Energy PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 20.60 ($0.27).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

