Insured Finance 24-Hour Volume Reaches $47,581.00 (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, Insured Finance has traded up 37.7% against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0610 or 0.00000177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a market cap of $1.76 million and $47,581.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00048222 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00133447 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.67 or 0.00167501 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,469.89 or 1.00117144 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.78 or 0.00957837 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance launched on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,916,967 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars.

