Insured Finance Trading 35.7% Higher This Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0619 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded 35.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $1.79 million and approximately $50,525.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00045476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00135221 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00166617 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,112.28 or 0.99816646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.87 or 0.00935986 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,923,679 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.