Insureum (ISR) Tops One Day Volume of $114,679.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Insureum has a market capitalization of $3.92 million and $114,679.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum coin can now be bought for $0.0183 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Insureum has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.63 or 0.00060146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $319.66 or 0.00931841 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00046211 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Insureum Coin Profile

Insureum (ISR) is a coin. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

