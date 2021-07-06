Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $172.26

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$172.26 and last traded at C$172.00, with a volume of 155008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$170.25.

IFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$188.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$165.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.05 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.5699996 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

