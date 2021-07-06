Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Sets New 1-Year High at $172.26

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$172.26 and last traded at C$172.00, with a volume of 155008 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$170.25.
IFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$188.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$179.00 to C$184.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$177.00 to C$178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$190.00.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$165.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.95.
In other news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.
About Intact Financial (TSE:IFC)
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
