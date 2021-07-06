Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$170.50. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$170.25, with a volume of 66,011 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFC. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$205.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$188.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$190.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$165.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.29 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intact Financial Co. will post 10.5699996 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.

Intact Financial Company Profile (TSE:IFC)

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

