Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$170.50. Intact Financial shares last traded at C$170.25, with a volume of 66,011 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFC. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$205.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares set a C$205.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$188.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$180.00 target price on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$190.00.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$165.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.49, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95.
In related news, Senior Officer Lucie Martel sold 800 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$159.81, for a total transaction of C$127,848.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$502,922.07.
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
