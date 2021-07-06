Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.36.

IART has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $69.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 25,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $1,834,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,126,551. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Evoli sold 6,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $441,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,801 shares of company stock valued at $3,833,233. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,808 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,516 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,040 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

