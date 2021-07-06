Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) versus PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Integrated Ventures (OTCMKTS:INTV) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Integrated Ventures and PLBY Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integrated Ventures $450,000.00 83.20 -$1.08 million N/A N/A PLBY Group N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

PLBY Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Integrated Ventures.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Integrated Ventures and PLBY Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integrated Ventures 0 0 0 0 N/A PLBY Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

PLBY Group has a consensus target price of $47.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.42%. Given PLBY Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Integrated Ventures.

Profitability

This table compares Integrated Ventures and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integrated Ventures -1,498.56% N/A -1,018.17% PLBY Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

25.1% of PLBY Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Integrated Ventures shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PLBY Group beats Integrated Ventures on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integrated Ventures

Integrated Ventures, Inc. engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. As of June 30, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 925 miners that mine bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum. The company is based in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as yandy.com, loversstores.com, pleasureforall.com, and playboy.com; and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

