Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Increased by Baupost Group LLC MA

Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,305,334 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,119,765 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 11.9% of Baupost Group LLC MA’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Baupost Group LLC MA owned approximately 0.58% of Intel worth $1,491,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.9% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 50,072 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 22,080 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruni J V & Co. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,678,000 after acquiring an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.05. 846,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,591,664. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $226.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.32.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total transaction of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 4,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

