InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 8.16% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,240 ($55.40).

IHG traded down GBX 29 ($0.38) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 4,900 ($64.02). 442,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,135. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3,445 ($45.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,995.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -47.16.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

