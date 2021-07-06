International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.12

Shares of International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and traded as high as $0.13. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 148,800 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $58.11 million, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of -0.35.

About International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS)

International Isotopes, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt-60 products, and radiopharmaceutical and radiochemical contract manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, and Radiological Services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for International Isotopes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Isotopes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.