International Paper (NYSE:IP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts predict that International Paper (NYSE:IP) will announce $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for International Paper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. International Paper posted earnings per share of $0.77 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that International Paper will report full year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.87. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for International Paper.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.72%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

IP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.83.

In other news, SVP John V. Sims sold 8,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $560,108.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $375,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 39,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 15.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IP opened at $61.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.45. International Paper has a 1 year low of $32.94 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

